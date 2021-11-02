Two jailed, one denied bail after Sangre Grande robbery

Stock photo source: stock.adobe.com

Two men were jailed and another denied bail when they appeared virtually before Sangre Grande senior magistrate Cheron Raphael.

Kyron Baptiste, 30, and Eric Wilson, 32, both of Balthazar Street, Tunapuna, were jointly charged with two counts of robbery. They pleaded guilty.

Shammai Hernandez, 24, of Dillon Drive, Diego Martin, also pleaded not guilty. He was denied bail and remanded into custody. He is expected to reappear before the court on November 23.

Baptiste was sentenced to six years' hard labour and Wilson to four years' hard labour.

Police reports said around 10 am on October 30, two men, one of whom allegedly had a gun, entered a business place on Moolchan Street, Sangre Grande, where they announced a robbery. The two men allegedly robbed two caterers of their mobile phones and cash before escaping in a waiting black Nissan Tiida.