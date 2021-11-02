Playwrights workshop reads Help by Kaithlyn De Gazon

Kaithlyn De Gazon -

The National Drama Association (NDATT) Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series will feature the reading of Help by Kaithlyn De Gazon in its November instalment.

The series will continue online in light of measures implemented due to the covid19 pandemic. The reading will take place via Zoom meeting only on November 3 at 7 pm.

In Help, a young girl is haunted by the ghosts of her past, the feelings they bring and how they affect her relationships with the people around her, said a media release.

De Gazon, 25, graduated from UWI in 2020 with a BA and a certificate in theatre arts. She has been involved in the performing arts for years, as she was a dancer in secondary school before becoming an actor and then being drawn to technical theatre.

“My heart is in stage management, which I started doing in 2015. It has only grown to become my love and something I’m always ready for,” De Gazon said in the release.

Help is De Gazon’s first play. She did a playwriting course during the last year of the degree to test the waters in this aspect of theatre.

PWT invites actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in on Zoom to listen to the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwrights in further development of the script.

Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88564232196

Meeting ID: 885 6423 2196