Paul guaranteed World Champs medal after quarterfinal win

Nigel Paul - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal after winning his super heavyweight +92kg quarterfinal bout at the International Boxing Association World Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday.

Against Berat Acar of Turkey, Paul had a solid performance in round two and even a more impressive showing in the third and final round to win the match 4-1. Four of the five judges gave Paul the win 29-28.

Paul was much bigger than his opponent and also a few inches taller.

Paul will not return home without a medal as in the competition both losing semifinalists get a bronze medal. There is no third place bout.

Paul will enter the ring again in the semifinals, on Thursday.