Kennya Cordner: New crop of Women Warriors capable

TT striker Kennya Cordner. - DAVID REID

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s senior footballer Kennya Cordner believes the squad has potential and “something to build on” after earning two draws against Panama, last month.

TT and Panama played to a goalless draw in the first encounter on October 21, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, before Cordner’s strike helped TT to a 1-1 draw in the second match on October 25 at the same venue.

Cordner is elated to return to national colours.

“It felt amazing because putting on the red, white and black I am not only representing myself but I am representing my people and it is always a privilege and an honour to go out there and represent my country,” Cordner told TT Football Association media.

The Norwegian-based professional was glad to get her name on the scoresheet immediately on her return to local football. The matches against Panama were TT’s first matches since October 2019.

“It meant a lot for me after being away from this programme for so long and to come back and pick up where I left off. I was scoring goals when I was with the national team previously and now that I am back I am still doing the same thing.”

There are several inexperienced players on the team, but Cordner is one of the more seasoned campaigners on the team along with Maylee Attin-Johnson and the Forbes sisters – Kimika and Karyn.

Cordner believes there is quality in the team.

“It’s different, but I think we have something here that we can go further with. A lot of new faces…they are into the football more than anything so you get to understand from a practice standpoint and from an analysis standpoint. With the coaches and players and everything as I said it is fairly new, but this time around it is much better I would say than previously even though there are a lot of new faces but it is a stepping stone and I know we will build something together.”

In a message to her team-mates, Cordner said, “I would say keep working. We went there for the last two games and we showed that we are hard workers and we have to continue to do that.”

The TT women’s team, under new coach Kenwyne Jones, are preparing for the Concacaf Women’s Championship qualification tournament which starts in February, 2022.

That tournament will be the start of TT’s 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. The world cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.