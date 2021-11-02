Indian envoy hopes for usual joy, splendour of Divali next year

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu.

In his Divali message, Indian high commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu has said he hopes the covid19 pandemic will subside so that "we will be able to bring the old joy and splendour of the festival next year."

Sahu lamented on Tuesday, "Unfortunately, we cannot celebrate it physically on a scale that we would like to do. Nevertheless, it is a festive occasion for all of us to remind that life and living is beyond occasional gloom and doom inflicted on the human race."

Divali, the festival of lights, is celebrated worldwide to commemorate the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair.

Sahu asserted, "This is the occasion for us to redeem ourselves and extend a hand of compassion and assistance to our fellow travellers. Divali reminds us of our resilience to gather ourselves and move on with renewed hope and work towards a better and brighter future in these challenging times."

The Divali holiday will be celebrated on Thursday.