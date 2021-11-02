Good job on nominees, Pres

THE EDITOR: I congratulate President Paula-Mae Weekes for her efficient and prompt selection of the present nominations for the Police Service Commission (PSC).

I also congratulate retired justice of appeal Judith Jones and attorney Rajiv Persad for adhering to the clarion call for qualified citizens to sacrifice their private lives and agree to serve the country on this very important constitutional commission.

I can personally vouch for the impeccable character of both Jones and Persad for I have know them for decades. They possess the necessary merit, ability and integrity to do justice to all on this now very controversial commission.

And while I do not know the other nominees, namely accountant Maxine Attong, sociologist Ian Ramdhanie and management expert Maxine King, I have faith and confidence in the President’s good judgment in selecting them to serve all the people of TT on this commission regardless of race, colour, class, creed, religion or political affiliation.

And in this regard I strongly disagree with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for condemning the President’s selection of the nominees as tainted because Her Excellency is yet to give an explanation and complete answers to very grave questions surrounding the collapse of the former PSC.

I dare say if the President had failed to move with urgent dispatch in the selection on her own judgment of the proposed nominees, after consultation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader, she would have been accused by all right thinking citizens of irresponsibility by abdication of her constitutional duty to the people of TT.

All Trinidadians/Tobagonians agree that the security of the country is in great danger without a de jure and de facto Commissioner of Police in place and thus the need to establish the PSC.

Having said the above, I wish to go on record that I too am of the view that the President has displayed and continues to display a certain amount of arrogance and aloofness in not answering certain pertinent questions surrounding the collapse of the former PSC. And this is bringing the Office of the President into disrepute and thus destroying its independence. But this does not mean the President must cease from performing her constitutional duties to the people of TT.

I hope in the fullness of time the President will clear up the machinations on all issues, if any, involving the Office of the President which led to the collapse of the former PSC.

ISRAEL B RAJAH-KHAN SC

via e-mail