Flooding a real pain for thousands

Flood in Penal. Photo by Marvin Hamilton -

THE EDITOR: Flooding in areas all over the country has become a way of life for many people. The rainy season is a time of pain, distress and huge losses for thousands of citizens. I often wonder how they cope with this yearly disaster.

When will it end? That’s a good question for no one seems to have the answer to the problem. What we have are quick fixes that last for a while until something breaks down or stops functioning. And, of course, the blame game is ever-present. For example: the citizens are responsible; no, the developers are; no, it’s the Government fault for not cleaning the drains, etc.

When the blame game is over the problem is still there. And of course all the above are contributors to the flooding. Climate change also plays a significant role with much more rain than usual.

We have been trying for years to solve this problem but have we brought in outside experts to assist? If we are not coming up with the answers, maybe we need some help. There’s nothing is wrong in looking elsewhere.

The fact remains too many citizens are living in distress and suffering huge losses every year due to flooding. Something needs to be done to change this. It pains me to see what so many people go through annually. I do hope serious action is taken to end the scourge of flooding soon.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail