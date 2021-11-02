Fireworks?Not for me this year

THE EDITOR: A hallmark of Divali and a fierce rival to the stars, fireworks are exciting and a wonder to behold. This year, however, I have decided that I will not purchase and engage in fireworks.

Firstly, the price of everything and anything is soaring up to the sky, so expect a ripple effect in that regard. Secondly, TT has been experiencing calamitous flooding. Better believe it, fireworks’ residue and packaging are not being disposed of properly and are making their way into the drains and rivers along with cigarettes and plastics. How? Make an educated guess.

Additionally, if you live here long enough it would be very hard to differentiate between a scratch bomb and a gunshot. Not to mention the dangers the noise poses to animals; case in point, the Emperor Valley Zoo. Rest peacefully, Joey, we all miss you.

Then there’s the uncertainty of curfew times. And I don’t even have enough space in my backyard for an orchid.

I am not condemning fireworks altogether. In TT there aren’t enough regulations for the use and purchase of fireworks, whether classified by decibel or firepower. I can claim without fear of contradiction that fellow citizens aren’t educated sufficiently about it either, worse yet a basic fire drill.

Finally, I prefer to leave it in the hands of professionals in possession of significant space who are granted permission and guidance from the relevant authorities.

Happy Divali, TT.

KENDELL KARAN

