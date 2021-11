Divali safety

THE EDITOR: Divali will be celebrated on Thursday in TT. Here are some safety suggestions:

* Avoid bursting firecrackers.

* The elderly should stay indoors.

* Do not use sanitiser before lighting deyas.

* Keep sanitiser far from fire.

* Have water nearby.

* Maintain physical distance.

* Avoid greeting others with a hug.

* Refrain from eating outside.

* Wear your mask.

Your safety, my safety is our responsibility.

Happy Divali, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town