West Indies practice match bowls off in Antigua

West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) announced the teams for the second and final Best versus Best three-day match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The match is being used as preparation for the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka in November which will include two Test matches.

The match will be played from Monday to Wednesday. The teams will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood. A CWI media release on Sunday said, “The selection panel has made several changes with most of the bowlers switching sides to offer the batters preparation against different types of bowling and vice versa.

Fast bowlers Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Preston McSween and Chemar Holder, along with spinners Imran Khan and Jomel Warrican are now on the Brathwaite team. Fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Nial Smith and Jayden Seales, along with spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Veerasammy Permaul are now on the Blackwood team.”

West Indies will have a four-day warm-up match in Colombo, Sri Lanka from November 14-17 before the first Test match. The Test matches will be played from November 21-25 and from November 29-December 3. Both Test matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

Brathwaite XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Joshua Da Silva, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Kemar Roach, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican

Blackwood XI

Jermaine Blackwood (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Kavem Hodge, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Nial Smith