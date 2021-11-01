Tobago has 291 active covid19 cases

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stand at 291.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 101.

In a statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 31 patients in state isolation, 259 in home isolation and one in ICU. Twenty-three people have been discharged.

The division said to date 16, 763 people have been tested for the virus on the island. Of those, 3,287 tested positive. There are 2,895 recovered patients.

So far 22,465 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 20,768 are fully vaccinated