Still no relief for Beetham residents plagued by sewage

Two water pumps have been installed at the site of the sinkhole in Beetham Gardens, in an attempt to remove the excess waste water in the road cavity to start repairing the underground sewage main. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Beetham residents still face sewage problems, even though WASA started replacing old sewer lines over two weeks ago.

On Monday when Newsday visited, the entrance to Beetham Gardens via the Eastern Main Road was impassable to traffic.

The roads were covered in mud, and large crater-like depressions filled with water and sludge stretched along Main Street towards First Street. The strong stench of sewage was still present.

WASA was on site working on repairs to another minor sinkhole along Main Street, where pumps were being used to empty out the water.

Newsday was told the old sewer lines would be replaced after the water is emptied.

One resident of 24th Street, Leslie Peters, said he has been frustrated with sewage backing up in his home.

“Over 15-20 houses on my street getting this backup. Real water in the bathroom, water in the kitchen, water in the bathrooms. I can’t do nothing,” he said.

Peters said the problem started about two weeks ago and he explained to WASA that the current sewer lines may still be clogged.

“They come the other day and they pumped out from the sewer itself on 24th Street by the basketball court,” he said.

When Newsday contacted Daniel Plenty, WASA corporate communications manager, he said the work is still continuing and is expected to be completed within three weeks.