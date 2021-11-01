Pollard in fitness race ahead of Sri Lanka clash on Thursday

West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard - CWI Media

WEST Indies captain Kieron Pollard is in a fitness race ahead of Thursday's crucial match against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates, at 10 am (TT time).

On Friday, Pollard left the field during his innings against Bangladesh but returned in the final over, hitting a six off the last ball to push West Indies to 142/7. Pollard, 34, played no further role in the match as vice-captain Nicholas Pooran took over duties to eke out a three-run victory.

It was later announced that Pollard injured his left leg.

Cricket West Indies media gave an update on Monday, saying, “Kieron Pollard sustained a muscle injury to his left thigh in the match against Bangladesh.

“Today (Monday) is the squad’s first training session since that encounter. Pollard is training and being assessed by the medical staff, with the aim of being ready for the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.”

West Indies must defeat Sri Lanka and Australia in their final preliminary match on Saturday to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.