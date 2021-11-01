PM to address COP26 climate change conference on Tuesday

Prime Minister Keith Rowley speaks with the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and President of the Sierra Leone Julius Maada Wonie Bio. Photo courtesy the Office of the Prime Minister -

THE Prime Minister will address the final day of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday. COP26 began on Monday.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister's (OPM) Facebook page said Dr Rowley joined other world leaders at the opening ceremony.

The OPM also said, "Prime Minister Rowley is expected to deliver a national statement tomorrow which is the second and final day of the World Leaders Summit." Among the other leaders present are host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At the opening ceremony, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said, "G20 countries have a particular responsibility as they represent around 80 per cent of emissions. According to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in light of national circumstances, developed countries must lead the effort.”

The G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and the European Union.

Guterres also said, "But emerging economies, too, must go the extra mile, as their contribution is essential for the effective reduction of emissions. We need maximum ambition – from all countries on all fronts – to make Glasgow a success.”

Rowley left Trinidad and Tobago on October 30 for Scotland.

After COP26, he will hold separate talks with the leadership of energy multinationals BP and Shell in London.

In a statement on October 29, the OPM said the meeting with Shell will see Rowley sign the relevant documents to clear the way for the development of the cross-border Manatee gas field of the Loran-Manatee reservoir, which is jointly owned by TT and Venezuela.

In his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate on October 18, Energy Minister Stuart Young said, "I am happy to announce here today that last week, the Cabinet of TT, took a decision and gave us the green light to go ahead with the Manatee contract."

Young reminded senators, "Loran/Manatee is a gas field which straddles (the maritime border between) TT and Venezuela."

Recalling efforts to access gas reserves in those fields since 2010, Young said Rowley led negotiations with the Venezuelan government to de-couple the fields and "let us develop the Manatee side."

He estimated the Manatee field has approximately two tcf (trillion cubic feet) of natural gas and the Loran field, in Venezuelan waters, has about eight tcf.

Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne are in the delegation that accompanied Rowley to the COP26 and will be with him for his meetings in London.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as prime minister until Rowley returns on November 6.