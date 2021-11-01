Lease Operators Junior Tennis serves off Thursday

Kale Dalla Costa -

THE 2021 edition of the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament will serve off on Thursday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

The tournament, organised by the Tennis Patrons Academy, will feature 100 players, including 80 for the boys and girls Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 categories.

In fact, the spotlight this week (Thursday until Sunday) will be the boys and girls Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 singles and doubles.

The boys and girls Under-16 and Under-18 singles and doubles matches will be contested from November 12-14.

Among the top players expected to compete are Brian Thomasos, Zelig Williams (boys Under-10); Cyra Ramcharan, Ysanne Williams (girls Under-10); Connor Carrington, Nirav Dougdeen (boys Under-12); Karissa Mohammed, Lily Mohammed (girls Under-12); Kale Dalla Costa, James Hadden (boys Under-14); Em Miryam Campbell-Smith and Gabriella Prince (girls Under-14).

Action will begin each day at 9 am, and all covid19 protocols will be observed.