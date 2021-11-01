Human Resource Management Association appoints new board

Cavelle Joseph-St Omer was appointed as the president of the new board of directors of the Human Resource Management Association.

The Human Resource Management Association (HRMATT) has appointed a new board of directors. They were appointed at its annual general meeting, held virtually on September 2.

The new members are:

Cavelle Joseph-St Omer – president

Natalie Jackman Ible – vice president

Sarah Arneaud – secretary

Antonia Ferrier – treasurer

Akeem Branford – public relations officer

Kimberly Chan Boodram – education and research officer. In a statement, HRMATT said it asserts the collective wealth of experience, congratulates the members of the new board and extends well wishes for success in transforming and revolutionising the field of human resources for 2021-2023.