Human Resource Management Association appoints new board
The Human Resource Management Association (HRMATT) has appointed a new board of directors. They were appointed at its annual general meeting, held virtually on September 2.
The new members are:
Cavelle Joseph-St Omer – president
Natalie Jackman Ible – vice president
Sarah Arneaud – secretary
Antonia Ferrier – treasurer
Akeem Branford – public relations officer
Kimberly Chan Boodram – education and research officer. In a statement, HRMATT said it asserts the collective wealth of experience, congratulates the members of the new board and extends well wishes for success in transforming and revolutionising the field of human resources for 2021-2023.
