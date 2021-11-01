Augustine: What's the cost of Castara fishing facility?

Chief Secretary Ancil Denis, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open the Castara Fishing Facility on Sunday. Also present at the ceremony were (from left) electoral representative Farley Augustine; Garth Ottley, director, Department of Marine Affairs and Fisheries; Errol Roach, member of the Castara fishing community; and Wendel Bernard, Administrator, Division of Food Production, Foresty and Fisheries, on Sunday. Photo by David Reid

Deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Farley Augustine is calling on Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis to reveal how much money was spent to build the newly-commissioned Castara fishing facility.He spoke to Newsday after the ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Castara. During the event, Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries administrator Wendell Bernard and Dennis, the secertary of the division, did not disclose the final cost of the five-year project during their remarks.

Newsday reached out to Dennis after, via WhatsApp, to find out the cost of the project but he did not respond up to press time on Sunday.

Director of Fisheries Garth Ottley told Newsday the administrator would be able to give the exact budget, but attempts to contact Bernard were unsuccessful. Augustine, who was elected representative for Parlatuvier/L' Anse Fourmi/Speyside in January, said it is important for Tobagonians to know how every cent is being spent. “The public wants to know the final costs. In fact, I am still in Castara and the fishermen are asking me that very question and I cannot answer them.

“There should be no problems in disclosing that figure."

Augustine said the facility would benefit the fishermen.

“Still we are happy that after all of these years we can finally have access to this facility, but now the community needs to put its house in order in realising its goals.”The Castara facility has been a project long overdue and not without controversy.

A temporary fishing facility was constructed in 2013 for fishermen to use while the permanent structure was being constructed.But when construction began fishermen were angered that the facility was being built on the beach as it blocked part of the entrance to the shore. During a past protest, they called on the facility to be relocated.In 2018, the Prime Minister said putting the facility on the beach “had destroyed the aesthetics of that beach.”Commenting on the project during Conversations with the Prime Minister at the Scarborough Library, Dr Rowley said, “I must admit to you all, you all have built something on Castara beach that I find quite offensive. I don’t know who idea that was, but whoever built that monstrosity on Castara beach, you have damaged that beach.”

He advised the assembly to “stay away from the beach and do the development inland, and let the beauty of the beaches be Tobago’s heritage.”The two-storey building, blocking the majority of the beachfront, was officially handed over the fishermen on Sunday.At the opening ceremony, Bernard said, “It is no secret that this project has been going for quite some time. And so it is indeed refreshing for us to be able to finally hand over this facility… “The community of Castara is widely known for its robust fisheries and outstanding tourism. And so, we at the division (are) delighted to present the fishing community with this state-of-the-art facility, expected to centralise fish processing and wellness activities in an environment that is more than safe and clean.

"Such a facility enhances the look of this popular beachfront and complements the human tourism product that Castara offers and can boost its complementary design features for fisherman's equipment, ice maker, wet room, vending area, conference room and public activity space.”

A representative for Castara fishermen, Errol Roach, said they were just happy they can operate in comfort.Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis assured the fishermen that the assembly is working assiduously to address all their outstanding issues.He also urged the fishermen to see the facility as their personal property and maximise its use for the benefit of the community.