13 new covid19 deaths, 90 new cases

THE Ministry of Health, in its 4 pm update on Monday, reported 13 more covid19 deaths taking the virus' death toll to 1,709 in Trinidad and Tobago. In all, there have been 57,419 covid19 cases reported by the ministry since March 2020.

Among those who died were eight elderly men, two elderly women, a middle aged woman and a young man. Of the 13, five had multiple co-morbidities including a mix of diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, kidney disease, heart disease and a history of stroke. Three had diabetes as their only comorbidity and five had no known comorbidities.

There were also 90 new covid19 cases, taking the active cases total to 4,795.

The ministry said 20 recovered patients were discharged from public health facilities and there were 163 recovered community cases.

There are still 335 covid19 patients in hospital, 28 in step-down facilities, 72 in state quarantine facilities and 4,342 in home self isolation.

There are currently 26 covid19 patients in the ICU and seven in the high dependency unit.

The ministry said there are now 602,032 people fully vaccinated with 623,313 people having received a single dose in a two dose programme.