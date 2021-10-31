Two men killed in Chaguanas accident

Fire officers at the scene of the accident. Photo by Roger Jacob

TWO MEN died on Sunday morning in a car accident in Chaguanas.

However, a third man – believed to be the driver – survived the crash and was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Police identified the driver as Shawn Martin.

A report said at around 8.45 am, Martin and two passengers identified only as Grant and Smith, were in the blue car. The driver lost control and crashed into a concrete culvert on the corner of the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway and Birjah Road. The car flipped several times.

Police sources said that it appeared that the passengers were not wearing seatbelts, and were thrown out of the car.

Investigations are ongoing.