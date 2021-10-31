Re-elected TTCB president Bassarath to focus on youth development

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre, Balmain, Couva, on July 8. - AYANNA KINSALE

RE-ELECTED Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath will place primary emphasis on youth development in the opening phase of his new four-year term at the helm of local cricket.

Bassarath retained his presidential post after he bowled out lone presidential candidate Surujdath Mahabir 34-15 at Saturday’s executive elections.

The veteran administrator has held the board’s top post for the past 12 years and, in his fifth term as TTCB president, will continue until 2025.

The election was held at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9 am to 1 pm and saw 49 members voting for the new executive.

Incumbent first vice-president Arjoon Ramlal retained his post as he received 23 votes compared to former TT and West Indies leg-spinner, and ex-West Indies Player Association president Dinanath Ramnarine, who got 19, and Shareda Mohammed, seven.

Kerwin John ran uncontested for second vice-president while Parasram Singh will serve another term as third vice-president having trumped Sukesh Maniam 29-19 at the polls. Maniam was the outgoing treasurer.

Additionally, the board received two new executive members as Altaf Baksh was elected general secretary while Kiswah Chaitoo was appointed treasurer.

Baksh eked out a narrow 25-24 win over Henry Chase, who contested for Bassarath’s slate, while Baksh bettered Richard Ramkissoon 28-20.

Meanwhile, Joseph Sam Phillip (43 votes), Stephen Ramkissoon (39), Kelvin Mohammed (31), Ann Browne-John (29) and Anderson Ramdath (29) were all elected as executive members.

On his victory, Bassarath said, “I want to thanks the elections committee. From the reports we got from members who voted, the process was very smooth and we haven’t had a single complaint.

“I want to congratulate the committee and thank members of the TTCB for the superb voluntary work that they did today. And also in putting things in place since they were appointed on October 2.”

Bassarath said the election results did not surprise him. He is however, ready to get down to business and welcomed the two new executive members to the TTCB board.

“The people have voted and we have to accept the results of the elections. We are looking forward with this new executive.

“I’m quite sure that we have very capable people who are on board and joined the executive; very experienced people. And I look forward to working with them for the next four years.

“The both (Baksh and Chaitoo) of them have already expressed their willingness to work with me and the executive,” he added.

Looking ahead, Bassarath said the sport’s progress remains highly dependent on the government’s decision to lift its restrictions.

There has been no domestic cricket since the pandemic hit in mid-March last year. But with public restrictions being gradually lifted, and the TT Football Association recently given the all-clear to host its first major sporting event – two women’s matches against Panama – in over 18 months, Bassarath remains optimistic.

Although physical cricket inactivity continues, the TTCB president said much work is being done behind the scenes to ensure when the restrictions are lifted, cricket can quickly transition and hit the ground running.

According to Bassarath, the TTCB has already put programmes in place for a swift resumption, with particular emphasis on youth cricket.

“We are going to engage stakeholders, in terms of a grassroots programme, so we can get the boys – Under-10, ages 10 to 15 and Under-19 back on the park to participate in sport.

“We are also looking to host some new tournaments; Under-23, Under-19 and Under-16 with four teams each.

“Those are new initiatives that we hope serve TT cricket and West Indies cricket in the near future. You are not going to see it right away but give four or five years down the road and definitely you are going to see some rewards in hosting these four-team tournaments,” he said.

After missing out on presidency, Mahabir, who also serves as Secondary Schools’ Cricket League president was still pleased with the process and congratulated the newly appointed executive.

Via WhatsApp, Mahabir said, “It’s a democratic process and the electorate has chosen. Congratulations to the winners, especially Mr Baksh and Mr Chaitoo. I wish the new executive all the best.”