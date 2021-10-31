Man shot, wounded in Williamsville

File photo.

A 43-YEAR-OLD man was shot and wounded outside his workplace at Williamsville on Saturday afternoon. The injured man, Anthony Jattan, was at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition up to Sunday.

A police report said the gunman shot Jattan at the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road in Ben Lomond Village around 5 pm and ran away.

It happened in front of a tent rental business where Jattan is employed.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the unsuspecting victim talking to the masked man. The man pulled out a gun, shot him at close range then ran off. Someone who was nearby power-washing a yard went to Jattan's aid. Police do not have a motive, and the gunman remained at large.

Cpl Johnson of the Gasparillo police station is leading investigations.