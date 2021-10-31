Candice Mohan expands brand with J Cat Beauty, Saanvi collection

Hairstylist Candace Mohan has added the J Cat Beauty franchise to her CandaceMohanTT brand. She launched the cosmetics line at One Woodbrook Place, St James on October 27. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hairstylist Candice Mohan has launched two new additions to her CandiceMohantt brand.

At an event at her business place at One Woodbrook Place in Port of Spain on October 27, Mohan announced her acquisition of the franchise as the official distributor for the international J Cat Beauty makeup brand in TT, and introduced Saanvi, her limited-edition cultural clothing collection.

“J Cat Beauty is a premium brand at an affordable price,” Mohan told WMN.

“None of J Cat Beauty's ingredients, formulations, or finished products are tested on animals, anywhere in the world."

In addition, J Cat Beauty is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, a programme that gives cruelty-free certification for non-animal tested products. It is operated by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics in the US and Canada. The Los Angeles-based makeup company was founded in 2013 and offers an extensive range of products.

“There were a lot of requirements to acquire the franchise for the brand. It was a huge investment, but I felt it was a great investment.”

Not a make-up artist herself, Mohan said she has contracted the services of a trained staff of make-up artists to work at her salon.

Her Saanvi collection, she said, was designed by her and is a customisation of western and modern style.

“It can range from simple to glam. I did it in such a way that it can be customised by adding or taking away from it…The pieces are delivered between eight and 12 working days from fitting.”

Mohan, 37, has been in the beauty business for over 14 years. She started off as an intern in a hair salon when she was 17. “At first it was just to finance my tertiary education.” At the time she was an engineering major at the UWI, St Augustine campus.

“It (hairstyling) was not something that I really loved at the time, but after two to three years I found myself back in the business,” working at a number of salons before she decided to open her own.

Born and raised in Mayaro, Mohan moved to Port of Spain in 2010.

“In 2016, I started doing it from home on my own in Diego Martin. In 2018 I started working out of One Woodbrook.” As a single mother of two teenagers, she said she appreciates the flexibility her profession affords, and more so with most things being done online.

“Being a single parent and with the restrictions in my line of business caused by covid, I had to find different revenue streams. Covid19 sparked creativity for sustainability…responsibility of economics took precedence. The concept of online marketing was quite appealing."

"My dream was always to create a business that sustains lifestyle, and I did it!”

For more information visit www.candicemohantt.com