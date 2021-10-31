Bar owner fined for having unvaxxed customer...again

A CHINESE national who operates a bar within the covid19 safe zone system and a patron have both been issued fines by police for breach of the protocols which guides these zones of business activities. This is the second time the proprietor has been fined.

A police press release said that the 28-year-old businessman and his a 42-year-old customer were issued fixed penalty notices last Friday for breaches at the Princes Town businessplace.

Police officers on safe zone inspection duties, visited seven establishments in which they detected two breaches at one location.

According to a police report, officers of the Southern Division and the TT Municipal Police Service went to a bar along the Naparima Mayaro Road in which it was discovered that the proprietor was facilitating an unvaccinated patron within the businessplace in contravention of the safe zone rules.

Police said the proprietor was fined for a similar breach days earlier.

The unvaccinated patron was removed from the establishment. Both men were subsequently issued fixed penalty notices in the amount

of $25,000 and $5,000, respectively.

The TTPS reminded citizens that safe zones are mandated by the Government in which only vaccinated customers would be afforded in-house services to reduce the likelihood of the transmission of the covid19 virus. Owners and their staff must also be fully vaccinated in order to operate in these safe zones which include restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms and cinemas.