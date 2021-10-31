3 held after Sangre Grande robbery

THREE men were arrested and a quantity of cash and cellphones were recovered by police shortly after a robbery in Sangre Grande over the weekend.

A TTPS release said that around 10 am on Saturday, two men entered a business place located on Moolchan Street and held up the proprietor, demanding cash and valuables. One of the assailants was armed.

The two relieved two caterers of two mobile phones and a quantity of cash, before escaping in a black Nissan Tiida car. One of the assailants was allegedly armed.

A report was made to police and officers from the Sangre Grande CID responded and an all-points bulletin (APB) was issue alerting all police officers on patrol to look out for the bandits in the getaway car.

Officers in the Northern Division Area East Operations and the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) Unit 48 conducted a strategic and intelligence-based exercise which led to the car being intercepted along the Cumuto Main Road. The vehicle was searched and a shoebox containing cash and four cell phones were seized.

Two men both from Tunapuna and a third man from Diego Martin were detained and handed over to the Sangre Grande CID. Police sources said the men will be placed on ID parades this week as part of ongoing investigations.