14 more die of covid19, 208 new cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

THE Health Ministry has reported that 14 more people have died of covid19 in the last 24 hours.

In its update on Sunday, the ministry also said that 208 more people have tested positive for the virus. The total number of active cases is now 4,901 and the death toll is 1,696.

It said the 208 new cases reflect samples collected from October 27-30.

To date, there have been 57,329 covid19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago and 50,732 have recovered.

A total of 336 patients are in hospital, 30 are in step down facilities, 68 are in State quarantine and 4,327 are in self-isolation.

A total of 623,164 people have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and 566,848 are fully vaccinated.

The ministry said 93.7 per cent of the patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated.