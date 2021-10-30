What Bakr will be remembered for

THE EDITOR: Condolences to Fuad and other members of the Bakr family.

I would like Fuad to tell the nation, what other option did the NAR government have other than to go to the IMF?

Far from being a heartless dictator, the then prime minister, ANR Robinson, sought to retain all jobs in the Public Service by reducing salaries. It was either that or staff layoffs.

The NAR government chose the more humane option. Of course, there was economic fallout, but the NAR was handed a poisoned chalice when it came into office: an empty treasury and the price of oil had hit rock bottom.

The imam was indeed, a charismatic figure, with great appeal among certain elements of the poor and dispossessed. In this context, he had done a lot of good work in the rehabilitation of many young people who were addicted to drugs. He also did his best in the field of education and his school attests to that assertion. His financial and other support to the poor was admirable.

That notwithstanding, the imam was a very angry man who did not fully appreciate the likely consequencies of his actions, which led to the loss and destruction of lives and livelihoods, and created mayhem in the nation.

Many small businesses folded up after the attempted coup as the losses were too great to surmount. As a result, many poor people were left without jobs. The attempted coup was therefore counterproductive, as those who were supposed to be its principal beneficiaries suffered the most.

In the aftermath of the attempted coup, there have been some perhaps unintended consequences:

An emerging culture of intolerance, especially among some of our young men. Accordingly, there is a resort to the gun at the slightest provocation. There is no respect for law and order.

Bullying and intimidation are the predominant tactics employed to resolve disputes. There is little or no room for alternative dispute resolution techniques such as mediation. In a word, thuggery prevails, which could lead to chaos and anarchy, if allowed to go unchecked.

Expansion of the the culture of victimhood and entitlement, as there is little or no room for the virtues of hard work and sacrifice in the lives of some young people, especially young men. Instant gratification is the mantra.

Hate and vilification of successful people in the nation, by some of the poor and dispossessed. There is the assumption that all such successful people attained their wealth/status at the expense of the poor.

The attempted coup was an unmitigated disaster for TT. Needless to say, despite the good that he did, that incident is what Imam Yasin Abu Bakr will be best remembered for. A very dark day in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

ST AUGUSTINE