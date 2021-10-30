UNC St Augustine MP leads silent protest in Tacarigua

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, right, leads a silent march walk along the Eastern Main Road, El Dorado on Saturday. The walk is part of the UNC's October Revolution. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Over 120 people people led by UNC St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen staged a silent march against the government in Tacarigua on Saturday afternoon.

Ameen led followers wearing black clothing and brandishing black flags in a show of solidarity as they walked from the Eddie Hart Savannah, along the Eastern Main Road and back to Macoya in the PNM-controlled Tunapuna constituency.

The October revolution protests began last Saturday when opposition MPs staged demonstrations demanding infrastructural issues in their constituencies be resolved.

On October 21, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted said her party would continue to demand accountability from the government even after a motion to impeach the President failed.

Speaking with Newsday during the march, Ameen said the protest was organised in defence of the people and called on citizens to join the October revolution.

"We are having a silent, peaceful walk and we are on the EMR and we will continue to show this government we are not afraid.

"We are law-abiding citizens, we are observing all covid protocols, we are walking single-file to send a message that we are not afraid to stand for democracy.

"I urge TT to join us as the October Revolution has started. Join us."

Newsday also spoke to Prakash Bharath, councillor for Caura/ Paradise/ Tacarigua, who accused the government of taking democracy away from citizens.

At the end of the march, police spoke to Ameen about the event.

Last Saturday, DCP McDonald Jacob said the divisional heads of the police would monitor large gatherings to maintain law and order. His comments then followed at least four small protests led by UNC MPs and activists in UNC-controlled constituencies over infrastructural issues, such as poor road conditions.