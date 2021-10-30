TTFA draws the line against gender based violence

The Trinidad and Tobago women football team ahead of their friendly football international against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on October 25, 2021. PHOTO COURTESY TT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION. -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) launched its adoption of the “Draw The Line Against Gender Based Violence” campaign during the second women’s friendly football international between TT and Panama on Monday.

Both teams took to the field with a line of paint drawn across their cheek to show solidarity with the campaign, and to highlight the need for a stronger focus to be placed on the fight against gender based violence.

Veteran midfielder Maylee Attin-Johnson said, “As a women and a national athlete, I just ask the society on a whole to just respect us as women and young ladies. It breaks my heart to see what women and young girls are experiencing when it comes to gender based violence."

The former TT captain added, “I think it’s important for society on a whole to be a pillar of support, as well as to help empower victims of gender based violence.

“I say, to the men in our society and our country, please respect us, and understand that no means no!”

Monday’s match, which ended 1-1, represented one month before the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women which is held on November 25. During that month, the TTFA will be unveiling different educational and awareness initiatives in collaboration with key stakeholders.

The TTFA have partnered with The Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) and Draw The Line TT on this important campaign,

The local governing body for football have also acknowledged Novel Sports, a Sports Engineering Services company, for its support of this campaign.