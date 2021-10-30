TT assistant referee Wales to attend FIFA seminar

Caleb Wales. PHOTO COURTESY TT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago assistant referee Caleb Wales will leave on Saturday morning for Doha, Qatar to attend a FIFA seminar for prospective referees from the regions of Asia, Africa, North/Central America/Caribbean (CONCACAF) and Oceania, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The seminar, which runs from November 1-5, will include the following activities – practical training sessions (including video assistant referees - VAR) with local football players, integrated exercises (physical/technical), fitness tests and theoretical sessions (discussions by topic, video tests, VAR simulator).

Wales served in recent CONCACAF World Cup qualifying action as well as the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Final and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

He was an assistant referee at Monday’s friendly women's football international between hosts Trinidad and Tobago and Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The CONCACAF candidates selected are (countries in brackets) –

REFEREES: Ricardo Montero (Costa Rica), Mario Escobar (Guatemala), Said Martinez (Honduras), Fernando Hernandez (Mexico), Cesar Ramos (Mexico), Ivan Barton (El Salvador), Ismail Elfath (USA), Jair Marrufo (USA).

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Caleb Wales (Trinidad and Tobago), Juan Mora (Costa Rica), Walter Lopez (Honduras), Michael Barwegen (Canada), Alberto Morin (Mexico), David Moran (El Salvador), Corey Parker (USA), Frank Anderson (USA).