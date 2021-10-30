Son of murdered Thor security guard: 'Daddy was our foundation'

The son of murdered security guard Kimraj Jaggassar, Neemi Jaggassar, alongside weeping common-law wife Sherice Ragoonanan outside the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Friday. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

MURDERED security guard Kimraj Jaggassar was the foundation of his family and dedicated to his work duties.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Friday, one of Jaggassar’s two sons, Neemi, said his father feared he would have died on the job or would have killed someone.

“My dad, he is a man, he doh play at his job. He always say, if it ever comes to it, is either he dead or he kill someone. It was not the first incident, is not the first time he was robbed. (It) had a robbery before and he defended himself, but this one was heartbreaking.”

Police reported that at about 1 pm on Thursday, Jaggassar, of Thor Security, was accompanying a delivery driver transporting cigarettes along Valencia Old Road when they were attacked. The bandits shot the driver in the leg and shot Jaggassar in the head before taking his gun and the truck.

Seven people, including a 22-year-old woman, have been arrested in relation to the killing and robbery.

Jaggassar’ divisional manager Leanna Alphonso described him as a dedicated officer who took pride in his job. She said there are reports that the killers acted viciously because one month ago a Thor Security guard stopped men from robbing another cigarette truck. A video of the attempted robbery, which took place in Lopinot, was circulated on social media. The would-be bandits escaped after the armed officer wrangled with one of them before he opened fire.

“This devastated all officers because Jaggassar was well-known, you're talking about an all-rounder. To know a person who is so dedicated to his job, it really sad, at this point in time none of the firearms officers come out to work and clients understood that, that goes to show what he brought.”

Alphonso said Thor Security will pay for the funeral as Jaggassar worked for the compnay for 20 years, and will also provide counselling for his relatives and fellow officers.

“We have to consult, we have to do psychiatric evaluation with our officers because they want to know how to go out there now. It makes us think, it put fear in the officers' minds. At the end of the day, we as management, we will console our officers and they will be stronger, but it will take time.”

Jaggassar’s daughter-in-law Sherice Ragoonanan said his murder is doubly hard on the family as he loved Divali and Christmas and was looking forward to celebrating the Hindu holiday on Thursday.

“Neemi and I have been together for 11 years. I don't consider him as my father-in-law but my father. We don’t know what to do right now, we can't eat, we can’t sleep, we can’t even think right now. We had a lot of plans for this Divali season and Christmas,” she said before having to be consoled by her companion.