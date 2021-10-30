Sangre Grande man shot dead looking out window, suspect held

Stock photo

A 57-year-old Sangre Grande man is dead when he was shot while looking out his window on Friday night.

Police said a man was driving a white Hiace van on Kowlessar Road, Coalmine, Sangre Grande, at around 7.45 pm, when a man wearing camouflage clothing got out of bushes and shot him once with a shotgun.

The wounded driver steered the van off the road as the gunman continued to shoot at it.

Victor Fournillier was looking out a window from a nearby house when he was shot once.

Residents called the police and a team from the Sangre Grande CID went to the area with homicide investigators and a district medical officer who declared Fournillier dead.

Crime scene investigators also went to the scene.

Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested and is expected to be questioned by police.