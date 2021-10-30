Police probe desecration of murder victim's grave in Penal

File photo/Sureash Cholai

Southwestern police are investigating a report that someone attempted to desecrate the body of a murder victim at the Penal Rock Road cemetery.

On Saturday, a team of officers visited the gravesite of Keon "Papa" Charles where they found the grave appeared to have been dug up. But grave diggers were called in and checked the coffin and the body appeared to be intact, police said.

Charles, from Grants Trace, Morne Diablo, Penal, was gunned down on October 24 around 3.30 pm outside One Stop Shop at Penal Rock Road. He was shot to the back of the head and neck and died at the scene.

Newsday learnt that Charles was buried on Thursday.

A relative received information that someone or possibly a group of people were trying to remove the body from the grave and alerted the police.

Police said Charles had several matters pending in court, including robbery-related and narcotic offences.