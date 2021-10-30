Nigel Paul last Trinidad and Tobago medal hope at World Boxing Champs

Nigel Paul - Angelo Marcelle

OLYMPIAN NIGEL Paul remains Trinidad and Tobago’s last hope at the AIBA World Boxing Championship as compatriot Blessing Waldropt lost his opening round of 32 light welterweight bout in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

Paul faces Spain’s Ayoub Ghadfa in a super heavyweight (+92 kilogramme) division bout on Sunday. He was the only TT boxer to secure a first-bout win at the Championship as he defeated Albania’s Nelson Hysa on Thursday.

In Waldropt’s match on Saturday, he lost via knockout to American Lee Vershaun. The American’s experienced showed as he knocked Waldropt to the canvas in the second round.

The TT boxer survived the standing eight count and but hit the floor once more in the same round owing to another right-handed flush from Vershaun. After this knockdown, the referee ended the fight, in favour of the American.

In TT’s earlier bouts, Tokyo Olympian Aaron Prince, Donnel Phillip and Anthony Joseph lost their respective opening contests.