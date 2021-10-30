Health Ministry to help Tobago with covid19 delta cases

A health worker moves a chair at the intensive care unit for covid19 patients at Scarborough General Hospital. - File photo/David Reid.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the ministry will continue to assist the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) with resources and advice to control the spread of the covid19 delta variant.

A statement on Saturday from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that there were five more confirmed cases of the delta variant and one new death on the island.

Responding to the new cases at the Ministry of Health's covid19 media briefing on Saturday, Deyalsingh said all RHAs received their guidance and advice from the ministry and promised to accommodate them as much as possible.

"Yes that is an ongoing exercise from last year

"We treat the parallel healthcare system as one system. We don't see distinguishing features between any of the five RHA's. All five RHA s are under the management of the Ministry of Health when it comes to advice and resources.

"Last week principal medial officer of health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards would have held another technical briefing with the TRHA as she does with all the other RHAs and whatever resources they need we try to assist."

Tobago reported its first case of the delta variant on October 7.

The five new delta cases took its total to ten.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said none of the cases had a recent travel history but one of the individuals had contact with someone with a recent travel history.

The division also reported that Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 101 after a 79 year-old man with comorbidities died from complications from the virus overnight. The island has 14 new cases and 308 active cases.

The division reported there are 24 patients in state isolation, 282 in home isolation and two in ICU. Six people have been discharged.

It said to date 16,720 people have been tested for covid19, of that number 3,279 are positive.

There are 2,870 recovered patients.

The division said to date 22,445 people have been partially vaccinated while 20,747 people are fully vaccinated.