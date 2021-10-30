CMO to new doctors: Show compassion to all people

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram received an honorary doctorate from UWI on Saturday. - Photo courtesy The UWI

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram urged new doctors to exercise fairness and respect, equality and compassion to all people seeking medical assistance.

On Saturday, Parasram was bestowed an honorary doctorate by the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and was described by the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the country’s physician.

In his acceptance speech, Parasram advised the new doctors, veterinarians, pharmacists and other medical professionals to remain true to the oath they took as a medical practitioner despite the criticisms they would face.

“Treat your patients as you would treat yourself, now more than ever in this world filled with critics and cynics there is a renewed sense of hope and appreciation for the healthcare worker. Our patients come to us at their most vulnerable and in their hour of greatest need, they choose to seek healthcare above all other needs.

“Let us understand their frailty, let us not betray their trust, let us not disappoint them. Instead, be honest and kind and use the knowledge and skills you fought so hard to attain to give the best advice you can.

"Treat every one of them as of he/she is your mother, your father, your sister, your grandmother, and I dare say in a manner in which you would like to be treated with compassion, fairness, dignity and respect that each one of us deserve.”

Parasram said teamwork was also important and each member had an irreplaceable role to play for the optimal patient outcome.

“In all that you do work diligently, be constant, be disciplined and be respectful. Take pride in all your tasks as there is no such thing as a menial task.”

Additionally, he urged the graduates to maintain their integrity and not to be distracted by failure.

Parasram added that the support from his family and health care team was integral to the successes of all his endeavours, especially during the covid19 pandemic.

Apart from his position as CMO, Parasram serves as chairman of several national committees including the drug advisory committee, pesticides and toxic chemicals control board, national drug advisory committee, arboviral committee, clinical assessment committee, psychiatric tribunal, antibiotics committee, opticians' registration council, private hospitals board and a member of the medical board.