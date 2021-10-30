Azim Bassarath earns fifth term as TTCB president

Azim Bassarath - AYANNA KINSALE

AZIM BASSARATH has retained his post as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board.

At Saturday’s executive elections, the incumbent Bassarath bowled out lone presidential candidate Surujdath Mahabir 34-15.

Bassarath, who has been at the helm of local cricket administration since 2009, will serve another four years as TTCB president. This is his fifth term as president.

Additionally, Arjoon Ramlal also retained his post as first vice-president. Ramlal received 23 votes as compared to former TT and West Indies leg-spinner, and ex-West Indies Players’ Association president Dinanath Ramnarine, who got 19, and Shareda Mohammed, seven.

Kerwin John ran uncontested for second vice-president while Parasram Singh will serve another term as third vice-president having trumped Sukesh Maniam 29-19 at the polls. Maniam was the outgoing treasurer.

Altaf Baksh however, takes up his new role as TTCB general secretary after triumphing over Henry Chase by just one vote, 25-24. Defeated presidential candidate Mahabir is the outgoing general secretary.

Another new face joins the TTCB executive as Kiswah Chaitoo was elected as treasurer ahead of Richard Ramkissoon. He won 28-20.

Additionally, Joseph Sam Phillip (43), Stephen Ramkissoon (39), Kelvin Mohammed (31), Ann Browne-John (29) and Anderson Ramdath (29) were all elected as executive members.

The election took place at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre in Couva and saw 49 voting members of the TTCB will cast their votes between 9 am and 1 pm.