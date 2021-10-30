5 new delta variant cases, 1 death in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Five more confirmed cases of the covid19 delta variant has been recorded in Tobago.

This brings to ten the number of confirmed delta variant cases on the island.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said none of the cases had a recent travel history but one of the individuals had contact with someone with a recent travel history.

Meanwhile, the division reported that Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 101 after a 79 year-old man with comorbidities died from complications from the virus overnight. The island has 14 new covid19 cases and 308 active cases.

The division reported there are 24 patients in state isolation, 282 in home isolation and two in ICU. Six people have been discharged.

It said to date 16,720 people have been tested for covid19, of that number 3,279 are positive.

There are 2,870 recovered patients.

The division said to date 22,445 people have been partially vaccinated while 20,747 people are fully vaccinated.