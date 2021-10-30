290 new covid19 cases, 8 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

There are 290 additional cases of the covid19 in Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Saturday. There were also eight deaths bringing the total to 1,682.

The new cases were from samples taken between October 26-October 29. The update also reported that the number of active cases was 4,874.

The dead were an elderly man, three elderly women, two middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.

The release reported that 34 people were discharged from public health facilities while there were 151 recovered community cases, where previously positive people were in self-isolation at home but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

As of Saturday, it was also reported that 622,626 people received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, while 565,810 people received their second of a two-dose regime and 34,791 people received the single shot vaccine. There were 344 patients in hospital, with 79 warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.