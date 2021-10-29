Woman wounded in east Port of Spain shooting

Port of Spain General hospital

A Port of Spain woman was treated for a gunshot wound she received in a shooting in east Port of Spain on Thursday night.

Police said the 39-year-old woman was with her husband in a van parked on Observatory Street, near Harpe Place, at around 7.05 pm when they were shot at.

The woman was hit once in her right arm.

The man drove to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force went to the area to search for the gunmen but did not find anyone.

Port of Spain CID are continuing enquiries.