WI skipper Pollard injures leg during Bangladesh win

West Indies' Roston Chase, left, and Kieron Pollard run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between the West Windies and Bangladesh in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo)

West Indies T20 World Cup captain Kieron Pollard suffered an injury to his left leg while batting against Bangladesh in Friday’s do-or-die clash at Sharjah Cricket Grounds in the United Arab Emirates.

Pollard replaced Shimron Hetmyer in the middle with West Indies reeling at 32/3 after 6.2 overs. He struggled to get going with the bat, scoring eight, before retiring hurt after 12.2 overs.

The skipper did not return to the field to defend his team’s opening stance and was replaced by Andre Fletcher.

The maroon captain returned to the crease, however, after Dwayne Bravo’s dismissal with just five balls to go in the innings.

He joined Jason Holder (15 not out) at the crease and faced the final two Bangladeshi deliveries, smashing a six off the final ball to carry West Indies to 142/7 and finish on 14 not out.

Cricket West Indies media confirmed the injury and said they would be updated by medical staff.

During his remarks after receiving the man-of-the-match award for his game-changing knock of 40 runs, vice captain Nicholas Pooran said Pollard "looks fine. The medical team is still working with him but he should be okay.

“You can see why he's a wonderful leader, walking back in to hit that last-ball six. We try to be someone like that in the future.”

West Indies posted 142/7 and restricted Bangladesh to 139/5 to secure their first win of the T20 World Cup and keep their chances alive for a spot in the semi-final round.