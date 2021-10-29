West Indies to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in November

In this April 2, 2021 file photo, captains Dimuth Karunaratne (left) of Sri Lanka and Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies share the trophy at the end of the second Test, between West Indies and Sri Lanka, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. (AFP PHOTO) -

THE WEST Indies men's cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in November.

The team is set to arrive in Sri Lanka on November 10 and will play a warm-up match in Colombo from November 14-17.

The series bowls off with the opening Test on November 21-25 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. The second Test will be staged at the Galle venue from November 29 to December 3.

According to a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket, the series will be held under a bio-secure bubble environment.

Earlier this year, the West Indies and Sri Lanka played two Tests at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua; both matches were drawn.

The West Indies are currently defending their ICC T20 World Cup title in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

SRI LANKA TOUR SCHEDULE –

Nov 14-17 - Warm-up match at Colombo

1st Test (Nov 21-25) – Galle International Cricket Stadium

2nd Test (Nov 29 to Dec 3) – Galle International Cricket Stadium