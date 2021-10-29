West Indies to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in November
THE WEST Indies men's cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in November.
The team is set to arrive in Sri Lanka on November 10 and will play a warm-up match in Colombo from November 14-17.
The series bowls off with the opening Test on November 21-25 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. The second Test will be staged at the Galle venue from November 29 to December 3.
According to a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket, the series will be held under a bio-secure bubble environment.
Earlier this year, the West Indies and Sri Lanka played two Tests at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua; both matches were drawn.
The West Indies are currently defending their ICC T20 World Cup title in United Arab Emirates and Oman.
SRI LANKA TOUR SCHEDULE –
Nov 14-17 - Warm-up match at Colombo
1st Test (Nov 21-25) – Galle International Cricket Stadium
2nd Test (Nov 29 to Dec 3) – Galle International Cricket Stadium
