West Indies edge Bangladesh to keep World Cup hopes alive

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE on October 29, 2021. (AFP PHOTO) -

WEST INDIES kept their ICC T20 World Cup hopes alive after securing a nervy three-run win over Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The victory for the maroon keeps them in contention to advance to the knockout stage, with two group one matches against Sri Lanka and Australia remaining.

Sent in to bat, West Indies got off to a slow start but rallied to 142/7 led by a late cameo knock of 40 (four sixes, one four) from wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran and World Cup debutant Roston Chase, who scored 39.

Jason Holder finished on an unbeaten 15 while skipper Kieron Pollard also closed on 14 not out, after retiring hurt on eight runs and returning in the final over to add six more to this tally.

Topping the bowling for the Bengal Tigers was Shoriful Islam (2/20), Mahedi Hasan (2/27) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/43).

In reply, Bangladesh fought valiantly but were only able to reach 139/5.

Top scoring for the Tigers was wicketkeeper Liton Das (44), who proved instrumental in Bangladesh’s chase. Skipper Mohammad Mahmudullah also toiled until the end and finished on 31 not out.

Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar also got 17 runs each. The result saw Bangladesh bow out of the competition with two matches remaining.

The wickets were shared among the West Indies bowlers as Jason Holder (1/22), Akeal Hosein (1/24), Ravi Rampaul (1/25), Andre Russell (1/29) and Dwayne Bravo (1/36) captured one each.

West Indies play Australia on Thursday and then Sri Lanka on Saturday as they vie for a place in the knockout round.

Summarised Scores

WEST INDIES 142/7 – Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39, Jason Holder 15 not out, Kieron Pollard 14 not out; Shoriful Islam 2/20, Mahedi Hasan 2/27, Mustafizur Rahman 2/43 vs BANGLADESH 139/5 – Liton Das 44, Mohammad Mahmudullah 31 not out, Mohammad Naim 17, Soumya Sarkar 17; Jason Holder 1/22, Akeal Hosein 1/24, Ravi Rampaul 1/25, Andre Russell 1/29, Dwayne Bravo 1/36. West Indies won by three runs. Man of the Match: Nicholas Pooran.