Venezuelan held for trafficking people to Trinidad and Tobago

File photo.

A 26-year-old Venezuelan woman has been arrested in connection with trafficking people to Trinidad and Tobago.

On Friday, several Venezuelan media houses, including AnacoNews and Tane Tanae, reported that Yaimal Davina Pina Alvarez had been detained in the Los Robles sector, Maneiro municipality in the Nueva Esparta State for human trafficking.

The arrest came after an extensive investigation by the Porlamar Municipal Delegation.

The reports quoted the director of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (CICPC), Douglas Rico, as saying the woman operated through social networks (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp).

She allegedly told the victims she could help them find work abroad, specifically in TT.

CICPC officials found that once in this country, the victims were detained, stripped of their documentation and forced to do sex work.

Rico said one of the victims was the woman's half-sister, who managed to contact her mother and told her what was happening.

However, investigations are continuing for her rescue.

No further details have been given.