VAT-free items on sale from Monday

In this file photo, Liza De Verteuil does her grocery shopping at Massy Stores, Mandalay, Arima. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Supermarket Association (SATT) said it was working to ensure that the items promised to be valued added tax (VAT)-free will be available for purchase from Monday morning.

Its president Rajiv Diptee said SATT was putting measures in place to ensure the items outlined in the 2021/2022 budget could be bought.

In a media release on Friday afternoon he said, “We are happy to reassure customers that we fully expect to meet this obligation."

With complaints from retailers, wholesalers, distributors and customers alike about rising costs, Diptee said external factors continued to put a strain on demand and supply of imported food items.

“We recognise that exigencies continue to play a major role in the supply chain placing particular strain on global routes of shipping lanes worldwide contributing to the container crisis that plays a key role in the demand and supply model that places emphasis on the determination of food prices as we note that Trinidad and Tobago are a net importer of finished goods as well as inputs of production."

He said SATT was also committed to supporting local producers of goods, "as we always have been, while we encourage customers to recognise that the purchasing power is in their hands as retailers can only sell goods that customers continue to purchase with high frequency.”

Items to be VAT-free:

— Oil – vegetable, soya bean, coconut, canola

— Ghee

— Peanut butter

— Black pepper and other spices, geera (crushed or ground)

— Family cereal, cereals for children, hot cereal oats, steel-cut oats

— Milk substitute, condensed milk

— Instant coffee, ground coffee

— Black tea, green tea (3kg and under)

— Juice – orange, apple, fresh

— Still water (bottled)

— Canned tuna, mackerel, peas, beans, corn, mixed vegetables

— Mayonnaise, ketchup, cheese slices, table butter

— Roti skin

— Packaged soup

— Soya chunks, minced

— Ground dhal

— Biscuits and crackers

— Meat: pigtail, sausages (canned or otherwise packaged), seasoned meat, ham, turkey slices, chicken lunch meats, bologna