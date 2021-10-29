Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul advances at Boxing Worlds

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic boxer Nigel Paul. - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago's super heavyweight +92kg boxer Nigel Paul won his opening bout at the 2021 International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday.

Paul, a 2016 Rio Olympian, defeated Nelson Hysa of Albania.

Fighting out of the blue corner Paul came out attempting jabs and was the more aggressive boxer early on, but Hysa fought back at the end of round one.

In round two, Paul came out swinging and was more agile than his opponent in the ring. Hysa kept holding Paul as the former seemed to lack fitness.

The judges had Paul in front after the second round.

Paul, who continued to be light on his feet, started the third and final round with some quick combinations. Hysa tried to put Paul in a headlock a couple times during the contest.

Both Paul and Hysa were more aggressive in the third round, but the TT boxer did not enough to come out victorious.

Four of the five judges gave Paul the victory. Three judges gave Paul a 30-27 win and another a 29-28 win.

Paul will fight Ayoub Ghadfra Drissi El Aissaoui of Spain in the round of 16, on Sunday.

Anthony Joseph also represented TT on day four of the championships.

Joseph, fighting in blue, lost to Aborode Abdule-Fawaz of Fair Chance Team on points 4-1 in the featherweight 57kg category.

On Friday, TT boxer Blessing Waldropt will open his account against American Lee Vershaun in the light welterweight 63.5kg category.

Aaron Prince and Donnel Phillip lost their opening bouts for TT earlier this week.