Tobago has 301 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stand at 301.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 100.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 27 patients in state isolation, 271 in home isolation and three in ICU. Thirteen patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 16,638 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19, of whom 3,265 tested positive.

There are 2,854 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22, 214 people on the island have been partially vaccinated and 20, 590 are fully vaccinated.