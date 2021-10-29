The potential of steelpan

THE EDITOR: I remember it as if was only yesterday.

It was a cool night in Grand Chemin, Moruga; the slight chill cooled and comforted our bodies through our light tropical clothing. There we were, a group of young men playing the steelpan, crammed into a garage that was once reserved for the community warden.

The arranger insisted we play very softly, gently caressing each note. The music was soft, so soft that we were able to hear the hissing of the gas lantern which lit the room.

The tune we played was from the song Something by the Beatles. The cool atmosphere, the sea breeze outside, the distant sound of crashing waves and the slow notes saying softly, “Something in the way she moves attracts me like no other lover,” led to one of the most treasured moments in my childhood.

Not one of the boys in the band turned out to be a bandit or career criminal. Instead, we grew up loving good music and the wonderful positive state of mind that music encourages.

In Trinidad and Tobago we are not only lucky but blessed to have available to all our young people a musical instrument of our own making which can allow us to play in an orchestra.

In Moruga, our band was called Seaside Symphony and we practised in the community centre and later in the garage. It allowed for good camaraderie and positive vibes. If only we had governments that truly cared for our young people and our communities, every community would have had a state-sponsored steelband.

Imagine, if you can, government rehabilitating Desperadoes' headquarters on the hill in Laventille, ensuring there are regular police patrols to make Laventille a safe place to visit.

Imagine our youth gaining employment and sharpening their skills in that fantastic steelband. Imagine similar initiatives in every village and town throughout the country. Imagine an international Panorama every two years and a classical pan competition in alternating, two-year periods.

The pan can encourage our young people to turn away from a life of crime, it can soothe their spirits and instil discipline. Moreover, it can unite and bring joy to a community. As we embark on rebuilding TT, the pan must be find its rightful place as the instrument that will help save our youths from a life of decay.

STEVE ALVAREZ

PORT OF SPAIN