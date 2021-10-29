The locusts are coming

THE EDITOR: Slowly but surely, the locusts are working their way inland, from the south. They have now reached Barrackpore.

When Caroni (1975) Ltd was in existence, there were crop-duster planes which were used to spray the ground and thus control these seasonal pests.

Caroni (1975) Ltd is long gone and so too, the crop dusters. No wonder the locusts seem to be taking over.

What will you do, citizens, when or if this plague reaches your doorsteps in the north, west and east?

LINUS F DIDIER

MT HOPE