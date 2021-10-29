Six more dead, 285 new covid19 cases

SIX more people have died from covid19 and 285 more have become infected, said the Ministry of Health's daily update on Friday.

Since last year some 1,674 people have died.

Some 4,777 people have covid19 at present.

Since last year 56,831 people contracted the virus, of whom 50,380 have recovered.

Some 339 people are now in hospital, 30 in step-down facilities, 61 in state quarantine and 4,123 in home self-isolation.

The ministry website said among the 74 patients at the Couva hospital, some 20 were in the intensive care unit and 18 in the high dependency unit.

The website said all six deceased people had multiple co-morbidities, including a mix of diabetes, high blood pressure, Parkinson's disease, prior stroke, heart disease and asthma. Those who died were four elderly males and two elderly females.

Since last year,393,175 people have been tested, including 169,467 at private facilities.

Some 621,772 people have had the first dose of a two-dose regime and are partially vaccinated, while 597,499 people are fully vaccinated. This latter figure consists of 563,102 people vaccinated with the second dose of a two-dose regime, and 34,397 people fully vaccinated under a single-dose regime.

Data since July shows 93.7 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system for covid19 treatment were not fully vaccinated, amounting to 4,493 out of 4,794 patients.