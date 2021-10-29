Pooran: I had to put my hand up against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's captain Mohammad Mahmudullah congratulates West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, left, after their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo)

A crucial 57-run partnership from Nicholas Pooran (40) and tournament debutant Roston Chase (39), partnered with a match-winning last over spell from pacer Andre Russell, were integral in the West Indies’ narrow three-run victory over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday.

At the Sharjah Cricket Ground in United Arab Emirates, West Indies secured their first victory of the tournament and remain in contention for a spot in the semi-final round.

Sent in to bat, West Indies started slowly but toiled to 142/7. The Caribbean team fought off a valiant Bangladesh chase by restricting them to 139/5 with the Tigers unable to score six runs off the final ball.

Pooran captured man-of-the-match honours after he and Chase spearheaded a much-needed fightback with the bat as openers Chris Gayle (four) and Evin Lewis (six) fell early on, followed by Shimron Hetmyer (nine) and Andre Russell, who was dismissed without facing ball.

Additionally, big-hitting skipper Kieron Pollard’s (14 not out) innings was cut short on eight runs after he retired hurt, but came back in the final over to add six more runs.

Pooran, who had two mediocre batting performances in the team’s opening T20 World Cup losses – one run against England and 12 against South Africa – batted further down the order against Bangladesh, a move which proved crucial for the much-needed victory.

“It was definitely a tactical move (to bat lower down) with Polly (Pollard). We talked about batting and taking responsibility and doing what’s necessary for the team.

“In this tournament our batting hasn’t really clicked as yet, so we are chopping and changing. Hopefully guys put their hands up and it’s their day.

“Today was just one of those days where I felt like as a cricketer and as a batsman, I needed to put my hand up,” he said.

After temporarily losing Pollard owing to a leg injury in the middle of a shaky West Indies innings, Pooran said he got a “bit scared,” but had to shake off his fear, buckle down and play a careful innings.

He even hit the first six of the match off the first ball of the 16th over. Pooran’s knock of 40 (four sixes, one four) came off 22 balls, while Chase (39 from 46 balls) also held his own, batting smartly on his T20 World Cup debut.

After bouncing back from his rough batting displays against England and South Africa, the West Indies wicketkeeper wants to stay positive ahead of the coming group one matches.

West Indies’ two remaining matches are against Sri Lanka on Thursday (10am TT time) and against Australia next Saturday (6am).

“Someone had to take that responsibility and I’m just happy that today I could have just performed for the team. I’m 100 per cent confident.

“I’ve been working very hard for the last couple of months. Things just haven’t gone my way. But I’ve been doing a lot of the right things and to be honest with myself, I haven’t been doing myself justice, giving away my wickets, especially when I batted in the last games.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity today. I’m always positive, I’m always confident about my attitude and my skills,” he added.